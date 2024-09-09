At least 7 killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

At least seven people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, according to reports.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa said the Israeli military's operations against Gaza have now entered their 339th day.

The report highlighted that several areas in Gaza were subjected to heavy airstrikes and artillery fire overnight.

An airstrike on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza killed three people and injured seven others.

Additionally, the bombing of the post office in Nuseirat caused numerous injuries.

In a separate attack on a house in the al-Bureij refugee camp, also in central Gaza, at least four people were killed, with many more wounded.

Since Oct. 7 last year, Israeli strikes on Gaza have claimed the lives of at least 40,972 Palestinians, including 16,715 children and 11,308 women, while 94,761 others have been injured.

Thousands of bodies are believed to still be trapped under the rubble. Meanwhile, civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and schools where many have sought refuge, continues to be targeted, leading to widespread destruction.

















