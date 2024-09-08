Palestinians make do with ‘clogs’ amid shoe shortage

Palestinians are trying to make do with clogs made of wood as shoes in the Gaza Strip are scarce because of Israeli attacks and an 11-month blockade.

Israel, which has caused enormous destruction in Gaza with its continuous bombardment from the air, land and sea, has displaced 2 million Palestinians and not allowed aid to enter the enclave, including medicine and food, for 11 months.

Palestinians in Gaza, who have difficulty in finding clean water and food, face death at any moment because of the Israeli bombardment.

Because Israel also prevents the importation of shoes into Gaza, Palestinians said they try to meet their needs with wooden clogs.

- 'SHOES PROTECT CHILDREN FROM COMMON DISEASES'

Sabir Devvas, a carpenter in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, told Anadolu that he made "wooden shoes" for his five children that was inspired by slipper models known as "clogs."

Devvas, 39, who lives under difficult conditions with his family in a tent in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza after the Israeli army forcibly displaced residents, prepares the clogs by cutting wooden pieces with a small saw after he draws and takes measurements for his children's feet.

For other families who cannot buy slippers and shoes because of poverty and high prices, Devvas uses fabric in hopes of making the children happy.

"The occupation closes the borders and does not allow clothes and shoes to enter. At least these shoes -- I make protect children from common diseases and wounds that can be caused by dirty floors," he said.

Devvas said he made clogs using the worn-out fabrics and wood in his tent, drawing on his experience in the carpentry profession, which he has been doing for more than seven years.

"I made shoes for my children from wood because their shoes were worn out and the war continued," he said.