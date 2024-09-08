Hezbollah strikes Israeli sites after deadly attack in southern Lebanon

Lebanese group Hezbollah said Sunday it struck Israeli sites in northern Israel in response to airstrikes on towns in southern Lebanon.

The group said it fired a volley of rockets on the illegal settlements of Kiryat Shmona and Shamir in northern Israel in response to an Israeli strike on the town of Froun, which left three civil defense personnel dead and two others injured on Saturday.

The Lebanese group also said it targeted Israeli surveillance equipment at the Malikiya site with a drone strike, resulting in a direct hit.

Following Saturday's Israeli strike, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for an emergency meeting with Western ambassadors and representatives of international organizations, scheduled for Monday.

Tensions have spiked along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with a brutal onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,000 victims since Oct. 7 following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

























