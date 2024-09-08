3 Israelis killed in shooting attack at Jordan border

Israeli security forces gather at the scene of a reported attack near the Allenby Crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan on September 8, 2024, where the Israeli military said a truck driver opened fire, killing three Israelis. (AFP)

Three Israelis were killed in a shooting attack at the border with Jordan on Sunday, according to Israeli media.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said a truck driver opened fire at King Hussein (Allenby) Bridge crossing between Jordan and the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli Magen David Adom emergency service said three men were critically injured in the attack before they were pronounced dead.

The alleged attacker was shot dead, Haaretz newspaper said.

The attack came amid rising tensions in the occupied West Bank as Israel pressed ahead with its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 40,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since last Oct. 7.

At least 691 individuals have since been killed and more than 5,700 injured by Israeli fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

The escalation follows a significant ruling by the International Court of Justice on July 19, which declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories unlawful and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

















