Hezbollah targets military positions and soldiers in Israel

Lebanese Hezbollah group said Saturday that it targeted Israeli military positions and soldiers near the border.

The group said its fighters had targeted the main intelligence headquarters at the Mishar camp in northern Israel "with a barrage of Katyusha rockets."

It also mentioned targeting the Israeli Hadab Yaroun and al-Rahib sites "with artillery shells."

Hezbollah fighters "targeted the surveillance equipment at the Misgav Am site in northern Israel with appropriate weapons, and destroyed it."

The Lebanon-based group also claimed that it targeted "enemy soldiers deployed around the Manot settlement with rocket-propelled weapons" in response to the Israeli attacks on the southern villages and homes, especially in the town of Kounin.

Tensions have spiked along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its brutal onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 40,900 people since last Oct. 7.









