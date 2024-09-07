Dead Israeli hostage says Tel Aviv targeted him, other captives

Israeli prisoner Almog Sarosi said he and other prisoners were targeted in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, in a video released Friday by Hamas' Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

Sarosi, 27, said he was detained Oct. 7, along with his wife and friends during a festival in the town of Reim.

In the video, which was shot before his death, Sarosi described harsh living conditions with no access to food, water or electricity.

He said captives were under constant bombardment.

"I and other Israeli prisoners were the targets of attacks and bombardments," he said.

He accused the Israeli government and military of neglecting the hostages. "We asked for help, and you told us, 'Help yourselves, there is no one to save you.' That is why we were captured."

Sarosi urged the Israeli public to protest. "Our lives are in your hands, be strong and take to the streets to demonstrate."

The exact date of the recording was not provided.