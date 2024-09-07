5 Palestinians killed, dozens injured in Israeli shelling in Gaza

At least five Palestinians were killed and 30 others, including children, were injured on Saturday as Israeli forces targeted homes and civilians in central and northern Gaza Strip, sources and witnesses said.

Medical sources at the Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza told Anadolu that five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on a civilian gathering in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza.

Separately, witnesses said Israeli artillery targeted populated areas in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, injuring dozens of civilians including children. At least 30 people were injured in the attack, according to medical sources.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Besides killing more than 40,000 Palestinians since then, the military campaign has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.