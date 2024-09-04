Israeli protesters block road in Tel Aviv to demand prisoner swap deal with Palestinians

Israeli protesters blocked a road in Tel Aviv on Wednesday to pressure the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a prisoner swap deal with Palestinians.

According to Israeli Channel 12, protesters, including relatives of Israelis held captive in Gaza, blocked a road in the Metzudat Ze'ev area in Tel Aviv, which includes the headquarters of Netanyahu's Likud Party.

"The cabinet of death is killing hostages," reads a large banner carried by protesters.

Mass protests broke out in Israel since Sunday after the army said that it had recovered the bodies of six hostages in southern Gaza.

Hamas said that the hostages were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Palestinian enclave.

Israel estimates that over 100 hostages are still held by Hamas in Gaza, some of whom are believed to have been already killed.

For months, the US, Qatar, and Egypt have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and a cease-fire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. But mediation efforts have been stalled due to Netanyahu's refusal to meet Hamas' demands to stop the war.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 40,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed and nearly 94,300 others injured, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.



