UN envoy condemns 'horrifying' civilian death toll in Gaza

The UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process condemned on Monday the civilian death toll during Israel's ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

"Today, I returned to Gaza and witnessed firsthand the catastrophic impact of the hostilities. The scale of destruction is immense, the humanitarian needs are colossal and soaring, and civilians continue to bear the brunt of this conflict," Tor Wennesland said in a statement.

"I unequivocally condemn the horrifying civilian death toll in Gaza," he added.

Wennesland said he visited a polio vaccination center, adding the disease's "reemergence represents yet another threat to the children in the Gaza Strip. I welcome the humanitarian pauses to allow for the vaccination campaigns to take place."

The UN launched a polio vaccination campaign for children under the age of 10 in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday, after the disease was detected there for the first time in 25 years.

Reiterating his call for a cease-fire, Wennesland said he will continue to be engaged with all stakeholders.

"A deal is crucial to saving lives, reducing regional tensions and enabling the UN, in cooperation with the Palestinian Authority, to accelerate efforts to address the pressing needs of Gaza's population.

"The ongoing conflict has destroyed the lives of countless families. It must stop," he added.

Israel's ongoing war on Gaza has killed more than 40,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 94,100 others, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.