Jordan calls for complete arms embargo on Israel amid Gaza, West Bank onslaught

Jordan on Tuesday hailed a British decision to suspend some arms export licenses to Israel, calling for a complete weapons embargo on Tel Aviv.

The UK on Monday suspended 30 of its 350 arms export licenses to Israel over concerns that the equipment might be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law.

"The UK did right to suspend some arms exports licenses to Israel," Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on X.

"We urge an expansion of this suspension and call on all countries to impose a complete arms embargo on Israel."

Israel has continued a brutal military offensive on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7 last year despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 40,800 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 94,300 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Almost 11 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

At least 682 people have also been killed and over 5,700 others injured by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank during the same period, according to Palestinian figures.

"Unless consequences are real, (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu will not end his aggression on Gaza and the West Bank, and will not stop violating intentional law and threatening the security of the whole region," Safadi said.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.