Japan to work with Palestinians for Gaza cease-fire, says foreign minister

Japan said on Tuesday that it will "work closely" with Palestinians to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli onslaught.

During a meeting with the head of the Palestine Olympic Committee Jibril Rajoub in Tokyo, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa voiced "strong concern" over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed Japan's commitment to supporting peace efforts and humanitarian aid, according to an official statement.

Tokyo intends "to work closely with the Palestinian side toward a cease-fire," she added.

Kamikawa highlighted the participation of Palestinian athletes, including those from Gaza, in the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Rajoub expressed appreciation for Japan's support and emphasized the need for a two-state solution.

Reiterating "Japan's consistent position of supporting a two-state solution," Kamikawa said: "In order to achieve this, it is important to advance reform of the Palestinian Authority. Japan intends to make proactive contributions to this end."

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in over 40,700 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 94,100 injuries, according to local health authorities.