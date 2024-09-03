Floods kill at least 95 in Yemen’s Hudaydah

At least 95 people have been killed and 34 others injured by heavy rains and floods in Yemen's western Al Hudaydah province since last month, the Houthi group said on Tuesday.

The Houthi-run Emergency Committee said the death toll rose after 11 people lost their lives from heavy rains in the province in the last three days.

According to UN figures, flash floods caused by seasonal rains have killed dozens and affected over 250,000 displaced people in Yemen since last July.

A decade-long conflict between the Yemeni government and Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen has badly damaged the country's infrastructure and health facilities and caused a catastrophic humanitarian situation there.

















