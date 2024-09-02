Nationwide strike underway as Israel demands immediate prisoner exchange deal with Hamas

Passengers wait for flights at the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv during a nationwide strike on September 2, 2024. (AFP)

A nationwide strike swept across Israel on Monday, intensifying pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach an immediate cease-fire and prisoner exchange deal with the Palestinian group Hamas.

The General Organization of Workers, Histadrut, initiated the strike to amplify public outcry for the release of hostages held in Gaza. According to Israel's public broadcaster, KAN, the strike has spread rapidly across the country after massive protests the previous evening. Nearly 770,000 Israelis took to the streets in cities such as Tel Aviv, demanding immediate government action.

The one-day, which follows the recovery of the bodies of six Israeli hostages from Gaza, represents a significant escalation by the Histadrut, reflecting widespread frustration with the government's handling of the hostage crisis. In response, the Israeli government has petitioned the Supreme Court to cancel the strike, according to Haaretz.

The strike also affected the country's main transportation hub, Ben-Gurion International Airport, where flights were suspended for two hours on Monday morning. The closure, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., could have lasting impacts on travel throughout the week. Aviation officials warned that even a brief closure could disrupt flight schedules for up to 72 hours.

Histadrut sources indicated that the airport might remain closed for several more hours, though no final decision has been made.

Israel estimates that more than 100 hostages are still being held by Hamas in Gaza, some of whom are believed to have been already killed.

Israel's ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip has killed more than 40,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 94,100 others, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.