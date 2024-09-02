2 killed as Israeli jets hit car in southern Lebanon

Two people were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle in southern Lebanon early Monday, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

The attack hit the car in the border town of Naqoura, the ministry statement added.

No details were yet available about the two victims.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 40,700 people since last Oct. 7 following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.



















