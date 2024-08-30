ISRAELS MILITARY OPERATIONS IN AREAS OF SOUTHERN GAZA STRIP COMPLETED

The Israeli army said on Friday that it has completed its military operations in the areas of Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah in the southern Gaza Strip.



A military statement said that "the troops of the 98th Division have completed their mission in the southern Gaza Strip and are preparing for further missions."



It added that the army wrapped up its operations in the areas "after about a month of simultaneous above and underground operational activity."



"The troops eliminated over 250 fighters and destroyed dozens of their infrastructure," the military claimed.



The statement said that the "Yahalom Unit, along with the 7th Brigade and the Paratroopers Brigade, located and destroyed 6 underground tunnel routes spanning approximately 6 kilometers."



"The 7th Brigade operated in the Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah areas, where they located weapons, neutralized dozens of ambushes and destroyed combat compounds," it added.



The army also announced that residents can return to their homes in the northern part of Block 89 and in the neighborhoods of Hamad, al-Jalaa, and al-Qarara.



Hamas has not immediately commented on the Israeli army's statement.



Israel has continued its offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.



The onslaught has resulted in over 40,600 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,800 injuries, according to local health authorities.



An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.



Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.









