UN VERY WORRIED ABOUT ISRAELS DEADLY MILITARY OFFENSIVE IN NORTHERN WEST BANK CITIES

A Palestinian woman reacts as she walks along a street damaged during a raid in the Nur Shams camp near the city of Tulkarem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on August 28, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The United Nations on Wednesday expressed "grave concern" over Israel's military offensive in northern West Bank cities, warning that civilians are being exposed to "deadly warfare tactics" by Israeli forces.

"We've been following the developments since this morning with grave concern and are very worried about what we're seeing," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters during a news conference.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Dujarric said Palestinians are "increasingly exposed to deadly warfare tactics that seem to exceed international standards for law enforcement."

He reported that at least nine Palestinians, including children, were killed and others injured in operations involving Israeli helicopters, drones, and ground forces.

"Most of the people killed were victims of airstrikes, while others were targeted by sniper fire and other lethal means. Military bulldozers have also been observed destroying infrastructure, causing significant damage to roads and electricity equipment," he added, noting that this has resulted in power outages across the Jenin refugee camp.

Dujarric highlighted the impact on healthcare facilities, saying, "Israeli forces also conducted operations in close proximity to four hospitals -- two in Jenin and two in Tulkarm. Hospitals have been surrounded, severely affecting all movements in and out of those facilities, particularly for medical teams."

Providing broader context, Dujarric revealed that since Oct. 7, more than 630 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

"Over 140 of them were killed in about 50 airstrikes," he said, stressing that "Israeli forces must adhere to international policing standards, where lethal force and firearms are a last resort and can only be used against an imminent threat of death or serious injury."

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank amid a brutal Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has claimed more than 40,500 lives, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 660 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 5,400 others injured in the occupied territory, according to Palestinian sources.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land unlawful and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

UN'S COORDINATION EFFORTS WITH ISRAEL 'NOT WORKING'



Regarding the situation in Gaza, Dujarric pointed out the ongoing humanitarian crisis and highlighted a recent incident where a clearly marked UN humanitarian vehicle was struck multiple times by Israeli gunfire.

"This incident underscores that the systems in place for coordination are not working," Dujarric emphasized, reiterating the UN's call for all parties to respect international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilians.

Asked about Israeli authorities' response to the attack on the UN vehicle, Dujarric said that UN officials on the ground are "not getting any answers."

"We are in contact with them [Israelis] all the time. That's what coordination means. Clearly, the coordination is not working as it should," he added.

When questioned about whether the incident was intentional or accidental, Dujarric stated, "We do know that the movement of this particular convoy was coordinated with the Israeli authorities. Whether the information wasn't passed down, whether it was deliberate, or whether there was another reason -- those are explanations we would like to get."

Dujarric also denounced the "direct rhetoric" from Israeli officials against the United Nations, UNRWA, and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, warning that "words have consequences."

"I can't judge the mindset of those who shot at the UN vehicle... But we've expressed our worry and our concern about the language that has been used to demonize the UN," he said.