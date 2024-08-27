Israeli negotiating team to travel to Doha for Gaza cease-fire talks: Report

Palestinians search for survivors under the rubble after an Israeli airstrike destroyed several homes in Khan Yunis camp in the southern Gaza Strip, 27 August 2024. (EPA Photo)

An Israeli negotiating team will travel to Doha on Wednesday to discuss the Gaza cease-fire and hostage swap proposal, according to the Israeli media on Tuesday.

"An Israeli delegation from the Mossad, Shin Bet, and the army will travel to Doha on Wednesday following consultations held in Tel Aviv after their return from Cairo," the daily Yedioth Ahronoth said.

The delegation will continue talks with mediators in Doha "to narrow the gaps in the broad outlines" of the proposed agreement, it added.

On Monday evening, the Israeli negotiating team returned from Egypt's capital Cairo, without achieving any breakthrough in the Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap negotiations.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, the delegation informed the political leadership that the chances of reaching a deal with Hamas "were not high."

For months, the U.S., Qatar and Egypt have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and a cease-fire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. But mediation efforts have been stalled due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to meet Hamas' demands to stop the war.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in nearly 40,500 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,500 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.