U.S. defense chief orders 2 carrier strike groups to remain in region amid Israel-Hezbollah tensions

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered two American carrier strike groups to remain in the Middle East on Sunday after Israel and Hezbollah exchanged intense cross-border fire overnight.

The announcement came in the Pentagon's readout of Austin's call with Yoav Gallant, his Israeli counterpart.

During the call, Austin discussed "Israeli actions to defend against attacks by Lebanese Hezbollah," and "reiterated Israel's right to defend itself and the United States' ironclad resolve to support Israel's defense against threats from Iran and its regional partners and proxies," spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

"As part of that support, the Secretary has ordered the presence of two Carrier Strike Groups to remain in the region. The Secretary also expressed support for completing negotiations on a cease-fire and hostage-release deal," added Ryder.

He used a variant spelling for "Hezbollah."

The U.S. has previously acknowledged the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln and the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Groups to the region.

Lebanese Hezbollah announced on Sunday that it had launched hundreds of rockets and drones deep into Israel overnight Saturday as part of the "first phase" of its response to Tel Aviv's assassination of senior commander Fouad Shukr late last month.

The announcement came shortly after the Israeli army attacked southern Lebanon with large-scale airstrikes, which it claimed were aimed at preventing Hezbollah from launching an attack.

Hezbollah called Israeli claims of carrying out "preemptive strikes" "empty" and inconsistent with the actual situation on the ground. Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah is slated to deliver a speech later on Sunday to address the situation.