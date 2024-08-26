Israeli airstrikes destroy 800,000 liters of World Food Program’s fuel in Yemen

A report issued Sunday by the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) revealed that Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's Al-Hudaydah Port on July 20 destroyed around 800,000 liters of fuel belonging to the organization.

"Close to 800,000 liters of WFP-owned fuel for its on-demand services was destroyed by airstrikes on Al Hodeidah Port on 20 July," the report on the humanitarian situation in Yemen said, using an alternate spelling for the port.

The airstrikes on the port, which is under the control of the Houthi group, caused numerous casualties and material losses estimated at $20 million.

The strikes followed a Houthi drone attack on the city of Tel Aviv a day earlier which killed one Israeli and injured nine others in response to Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Yemeni officials initially reported six deaths and dozens of injuries.

Following the attack, the bodies of nine workers were recovered from the port and fuel depots.