Official: Israel informed U.S. in advance of Lebanon Attack

An Israeli official said on Sunday that Israel had informed the U.S. in advance about its attack on Lebanon.

According to the Hebrew site Walla, the unnamed official stated that the U.S. was notified in advance about the strike.

The official added: "Israel is acting independently against Hezbollah, but in full coordination with the United States. The Biden administration's update on the attack was not a last-minute one."

In recent days, the U.S. announced sending military forces and ships to the region in anticipation of military escalation and responses from Iran and Hezbollah, following Israel's assassination of Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr in Beirut and the killing of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.