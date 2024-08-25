 Contact Us
Official: Israel informed U.S. in advance of Lebanon Attack

An Israeli official confirmed that the U.S. was notified in advance of Israel’s attack on Lebanon, emphasizing coordination with the Biden administration. This follows recent U.S. military deployments in response to heightened regional tensions.

Published August 25,2024
An Israeli official said on Sunday that Israel had informed the U.S. in advance about its attack on Lebanon.

According to the Hebrew site Walla, the unnamed official stated that the U.S. was notified in advance about the strike.

The official added: "Israel is acting independently against Hezbollah, but in full coordination with the United States. The Biden administration's update on the attack was not a last-minute one."

In recent days, the U.S. announced sending military forces and ships to the region in anticipation of military escalation and responses from Iran and Hezbollah, following Israel's assassination of Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr in Beirut and the killing of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.