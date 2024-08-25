Israeli airstrikes target 17 areas in southern Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes targeted about 17 areas and towns in southern Lebanon, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

On Sunday morning, Israeli warplanes launched more than 40 strikes targeting around 17 areas and towns in southern Lebanon in the most intense attack since the clashes began on Oct. 8, 2023.

Ambulances rushed to some of the targeted locations.

Meanwhile, witnesses reported that dozens of rockets and drones were launched from the Lebanese territory towards Israel.

According to Hebrew media, including Channel 12, sirens are sounding in several cities in northern Israel.

Early Sunday, the Israeli army announced a preemptive strike on Lebanon, claiming to have detected Hezbollah's preparations to launch rockets at Israeli cities. "As a result, we are attacking to eliminate the threat," it said.

The army added: "Planes are currently attacking targets in Lebanon where Hezbollah is preparing to launch threats against our territory."

Simultaneously, Israeli authorities suspended flights to and from Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, citing security threats.