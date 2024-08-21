Netanyahu is trying to sabotage negotiations: Israeli opposition leader

In Israel, reactions are rising against the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has accused the Tel Aviv administration of sabotaging the negotiations. Targeting Netanyahu on social media, Lapid called for an immediate prisoner exchange agreement.

"Netanyahu's attempts to sabotage the negotiations must be stopped," he said.

Both media and public are reacting Israeli media reports that Netanyahu is intentionally sabotaging the hostage exchange talks.

According to Israeli TV channel KAN, officials on the negotiation team blame Netanyahu for the deadlock in the talks.

Unnamed officials stated that Netanyahu's statements aim to "blow up the negotiations."

Protests against the genocidal Netanyahu, who is undermining the ceasefire negotiations, are ongoing.

In Tel Aviv and Haifa, many Israelis have protested demanding a ceasefire, a prisoner exchange agreement, and Netanyahu's resignation.

Protesters carrying photos of hostages chanted, "The Netanyahu government has blood on its hands."

They reiterated their call for early elections.