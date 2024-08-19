News Middle East Israeli police investigate after fatal explosion in Tel Aviv

The Israeli police are currently probing a deadly blast in Tel Aviv that is suspected to be connected to a thwarted terrorist plot. According to authorities, the explosion occurred on Sunday evening along a road in the southern section of the city while the man was carrying a backpack.

The Israeli police are investigating a fatal explosion in Tel Aviv that is believed to be linked to an attempted terrorist attack.



A device exploded in a man's rucksack on Sunday evening while he was walking down a street in the southern part of the city, the police said.



The man who had been carrying the bomb was killed and a passerby on an e-scooter rider was injured.



Israeli President Isaac Herzog, addressing the situation during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday, stated that it appeared "a suspected major terror attack" had been planned in Tel Aviv.



The coastal city on the eastern edge of the Mediterranean has repeatedly faced severe attacks from Palestinian extremists in the past.



A police spokesman told the Israeli army radio that there was "99% certainty" of an attack plot.



The police said the motive was unclear but that all avenues of the investigation were being pursued.











