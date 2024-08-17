Hamas military wing announces new attacks on Israeli forces in Gaza

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced on Saturday that they killed and injured Israeli soldiers by targeting two military vehicles in the area of their incursion in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Fighters "managed to detonate two anti-personnel explosives in two (military) vehicles of the enemy forces and engaged the remaining soldiers with machine guns, causing deaths and injuries in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza," the group said in a statement on Telegram.

"Helicopter landings were observed to evacuate (the wounded and dead)."

Clashes continue between Palestinian armed factions and Israeli army forces in various incursion areas in the Gaza Strip, amid ongoing aerial and artillery bombardment of different areas, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Israel's onslaught on Gaza since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion has claimed more than 40,000 Palestinian lives, and left vast areas of Gaza in ruins. The humanitarian situation has been exacerbated by a severe blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.





















