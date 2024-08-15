Israeli army kills 2 more Palestinians during raid in northern occupied West Bank

The Israeli army on Thursday morning killed two Palestinians and injured four others in a drone strike on the Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

According to official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the drone strike took place as Israeli forces raided the Balata camp in eastern Nablus, triggering clashes with Palestinians.

It quoted local sources that identified the two slain Palestinians as Ahmad Sheikh-Khalil and Wael Masheh, both from the refugee camp.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Israeli forces hindered the movement of the ambulances transferring the injured to hospital.

Israeli forces have been carrying out regular raids across various areas of the West Bank, which have escalated since the start of the Gaza conflict last Oct. 7. Palestinians have also faced violent attacks by illegal Israeli settlers.

Since then, at least 632 Palestinians have been killed, and nearly 5,400 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and called for the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





