US forces, Iran-backed armed groups exchange attacks in eastern Syria

US troops and Iranian-backed armed groups exchanged attacks in eastern Syria, local sources reported on Wednesday.

The sources told Anadolu that armed groups backed by Iran carried out a rocket attack on the Conoco gas field in Deir ez-Zor province, where the US troops are stationed.

Plumes of smoke rose from the base, but no casualties or damage was reported.

In turn, fighter jets of the US-led international coalition struck military points belonging to the Iranian-backed groups in Deir ez-Zor province, the sources said.

The US Army is yet to comment on the reported attacks.

In recent months, drone and missile attacks have been carried out against US bases in Syria by unknown armed groups, likely to be Iranian-backed.

Deir ez-Zor is under the occupation of the US-backed PKK/YPG terrorist organization, while the city center and other rural areas are under the control of Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime and Iranian-backed groups.