Israeli premier, his Cabinet unfit to perform their roles: Former War Cabinet member Gantz

Former War Cabinet member Benny Gantz on Tuesday reiterated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Cabinet are unfit to perform their duties amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

He was commenting on the recent spat between Netanyahu and his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, according to local radio FM103.

Gantz, also the head of the opposition National Unity party, said their differences do not serve either of them.

He noted that Netanyahu's government is unqualified to achieve its declared goals of "absolute victory" against the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza, and the return of Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Gantz reiterated his support for reaching a deal with the Palestinians under which Israeli captives in Gaza could be released.

On Monday, Netanyahu and Gallant traded barbs over the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, with Gallant accusing the premier of obstructing a prisoner swap deal with Palestinians. Netanyahu also accused Gallant of following an anti-Israel narrative.

Last week, Egyptian, Qatari, and US mediators urged Israel and Hamas to finalize the details of a Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal with no further delays or excuses.

While Israel said it will send a delegation to the talks, Hamas demanded that the mediators present a plan to implement the cease-fire proposal supported by US President Joe Biden that it had agreed to on July 2.

Indirect talks mediated by the US, Qatar, and Egypt have failed to agree on a permanent cease-fire deal over Netanyahu's rejection of Hamas' call for ending the war and allowing the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

The Israeli onslaught has since killed roughly 39,900 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 92,000 others, according to local health authorities.

More than 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.





