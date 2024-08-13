Hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers storm into Al-Aqsa Mosque to mark Jewish event

Hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, under the heavy protection of Israeli troops, to perform a religious event. The act provoked tensions with Palestinian Muslims present at the holy site.

Approximately 800 Israeli settlers toured the mosque complex and conducted Talmudic religious rituals, which agitated the Palestinian worshippers, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing local sources.

The settlers' entry into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex came in response to a call from extremist Jewish groups to commemorate Tisha B'Av, an annual Jewish fast day that marks the occurrence of several disasters in Jewish history, Wafa reported.

The settlers entered the mosque through the western Al-Mugharbah Gate, a route frequently used during such incursions, Wafa added.

Israeli forces closed roads leading to Jerusalem's Old City, deployed hundreds of soldiers, and effectively turned the area into a "military barracks" while imposing strict restrictions on Palestinians attempting to enter the mosque, the report noted.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered the third holiest site in Islam. Jews refer to the area as the Temple Mount, believing it to be the location of two ancient Jewish temples.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. In 1980, Israel annexed the entire city, a move that has never been recognized by the international community.





