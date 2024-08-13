15 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombings across Gaza

A view of buildings damaged in previous Israeli bombardment and tents set up by the internally displaced Palestinians, in the al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on July 28, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

At least 15 Palestinians were killed in a series of Israeli forces attacks across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning.

A medical source told Anadolu that the bodies of eight Palestinians arrived at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, the central Gaza Strip, after Israeli warplanes targeted ordinary people in the city as well as the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps.

Israeli fighter jets attacked the Bureij refugee camp again, this time targeting three homes and killing four more Palestinians, according to eyewitnesses.

Rescue teams recovered three bodies from the rubble of a destroyed home bombed by Israeli jets in Rafah, the Gaza Strip's southernmost city.

Israeli warplanes and artillery struck several areas in southern and western Gaza City.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

The Israeli onslaught has since killed roughly 39,900 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 92,000 others, according to local health authorities.

More than 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.



















