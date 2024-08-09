42% of Israelis prefer Netanyahu over Gantz for premiership: Poll

A new poll released on Friday shows that 42% of Israelis believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the best candidate to lead the government, surpassing former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who received 40% of the vote.

This marks the first time since the start of the Gaza war that Netanyahu has outperformed Gantz in public opinion.

According to the daily Maariv, the shift in favor of Netanyahu comes as Israel faces increasing tensions with Iran and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

The poll, conducted by the Lazar Institute, involving a random sample of 501 Israelis, reflects a resurgence of support for Netanyahu's Likud party, which, for the first time since the war on Gaza began on Oct. 7, 2023, is now the leading party, surpassing Gantz's National Unity Party.

The poll also indicates that if elections were held today, Likud would secure 22 seats in the 120-member Knesset.

Gantz's National Unity Party would win 20 seats, Avigdor Lieberman's right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu would receive 15 seats, and Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid would gain 13 seats, according to the poll.

Despite Likud's lead, neither Netanyahu's camp nor the opposition would be able to form a government if elections were held now.

Netanyahu's camp would win 53 seats, while the opposition would secure 57 seats, with Arab parties securing 10 seats.

A majority of 61 seats are needed to form a government, and no immediate elections are anticipated due to Netanyahu's refusal to call for new elections amid the ongoing war on Gaza.

The poll also suggests that the escalating conflict with Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis has bolstered Netanyahu's popularity.

Israel has continued a devastating military offensive in the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 39,700 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 91,700 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.









