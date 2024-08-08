Rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel’s western Galilee

The Israeli army said Thursday it detected 15 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward western Galilee.

It reported no injuries from the attack.

The army indicated that some of the rockets were intercepted while others fell in open areas.

Sirens sounded earlier in the areas of Nahariya and Shlomi in northern Israel in western Galilee, according to Israeli Channel 12.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, announced that it targeted Iron Dome positions, artillery positions and military vehicles in the Khirbet Manot area in western Galilee of northern Israel with Katyusha rockets.

The Lebanese group said the bombardment was "in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in response to the enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern Lebanese villages and safe homes, especially in the town of Doueir."

Fears have grown about a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah amid a months-long exchange of cross-border fire.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of an Israeli onslaught against the Gaza Strip which has killed nearly 39,700 victims since last October following an attack by a Palestinian resistance group. Hamas.





