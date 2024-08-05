News Middle East US assures Israel its 'ironclad support' amid Iran attack threats

According to the Pentagon, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin reassured Israeli counterpart Joav Gallant of unwavering American backing in the event of an Iranian counterstrike during their conversation on Sunday.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Israeli counterpart Joav Gallant on Sunday and assured him of "ironclad US support" in the event of a retaliatory attack by Iran, the Pentagon announced.



They also discussed US "force posture moves" to improve force protection, strengthen Israel's defence capabilities, and deter tensions in the region, according to the Pentagon.



The Pentagon said Austin also expressed support for a ceasefire in the Gaza war and an agreement to release the remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip.



Tensions in the region have risen following the killing of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital, Tehran.



In light of Iran's recent threats of an attack on Israel, it is uncertain when and how the threatened retaliation could take place. Iranian leadership and the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, its ally, have repeatedly referred to the "next few days."









