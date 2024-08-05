Palestinian woman dies from injuries sustained during Israeli arrest in West Bank

A Palestinian woman succumbed to injuries she sustained during her arrest by Israeli forces in Jenin, northern West Bank, in May, her son said on Monday.

Hudhayfa Jarrar mourned his 50-year-old mother, Wafa Jarrar, in a statement saying she was "a symbol of steadfastness and sacrifice."

Israel released Wafa on May 31 after a surgery to amputate her legs, necessitated by injuries she sustained during her arrest.

At that time, the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society said she underwent surgery due to the injuries inflicted during her arrest on May 21, when Israeli forces raided her home during a military operation targeting the city and its refugee camp.

Jarrar was the wife of Abdul Jabbar Jarrar, 58, who has been held under administrative detention since February. This incident marked her first arrest, and she left behind four children.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied Palestinian territories amid a deadly Israeli offensive that has killed nearly 40,000 people in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.

At least 600 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,400 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.









