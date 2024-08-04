Hamas begins consultation process to choose leader to succeed Haniyeh

Demonstrators carry a banner with a picture of Palestinian Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh during a rally in Rabat, Morocco, protesting the killing of Hamas political leader Haniyeh, 03 August 2024. (EPA Photo)

Hamas announced Saturday that its leadership has begun a process to select a new head of its political bureau following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

"Following the martyrdom of our leader (Haniyeh), the leadership of the movement has started a broad consultation process within its leadership and advisory institutions to choose a new head for the movement," it said in a statement.

It noted that Haniyeh's killing would "only make Hamas and the Palestinian resistance stronger and more determined to continue his path and approach."

Hamas said it would announce the results of consultations once they are complete.

Haniyeh was assassinated early Wednesday in an attack that Iranian officials blamed on Israel. Haniyeh's bodyguard was also killed.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian.



















