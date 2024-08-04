2 Lebanese killed in Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanese town

At least two Lebanese were killed on Sunday in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon, the country's Health Ministry said.

Five more civilians were injured in the attack on the town of Deir Siryan in Marjayoun, the ministry added.

The Lebanese National News Agency noted that an Israeli drone had targeted the center of the town, but gave no further details.

Fears have grown over a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah amid a months-long exchange of cross-border fire.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of an Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which has killed nearly 40,000 victims since last October, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.









