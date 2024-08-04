1 dead, 3 injured in suspected knife attack in central Israel

At least one Israeli was killed and three others were injured on Sunday in a suspected knife attack in Tel Aviv, central Israel.

"At least four people were injured in a stabbing attack that took place in Holon," part of the Tel Aviv metro area, daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported, quoting Eli Bin, head of the Magen David Adom emergency services.

"A 60-year-old man and 70-year-old woman were critically injured, a 30-year-old man was seriously injured, and another 26-year-old man was moderately injured," it said.

The 70-year-old illegal settler was later pronounced dead.

The attacker was "neutralized" on the scene, it added.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied Palestinian territories amid a deadly Israeli offensive that has killed nearly 40,000 people in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.

At least 600 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,400 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.













