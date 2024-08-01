9/11 terror attack plotters strike plea deals: Pentagon

Three men accused of plotting the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the US have "entered into pretrial agreements," the Pentagon said Wednesday.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak bin Attash and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al-Hawsawi reached plea agreements with the US, it said in a statement.

"The specific terms and conditions of the pretrial agreements are not available to the public at this time," it added.

The three accused were all charged jointly in 2008 and again in 2012 in connection with their alleged roles in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, which claimed the lives of more than 3,000 people after al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked two planes and crashed them into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.

Along with them, Ali Abdul Aziz Ali and Ramzi Bin al Shibh were similarly charged in connection with the 9/11 attacks.









