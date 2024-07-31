Lebanon to lodge UN complaint against Israel after Beirut attack

A view shows the rubble of a damaged building, the day after an Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon July 31, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

Lebanon said Wednesday it will lodge a complaint against Israel at the UN Security Council following an airstrike in Beirut's southern suburb, which killed at least four people and injured 80 others.

The Israeli army confirmed that it targeted Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr whom Tel Aviv blamed for Saturday's missile attack that killed 12 people in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in Israel-occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Hezbollah confirmed that Shukr was inside the building hit by Israel, but said that his fate was still unknown.

"Lebanon does not want a war and our efforts are focused on diplomacy," Information Minister Ziad Makary told a press conference following a Cabinet meeting.

"The government plan is ready in case of a large-scale displacement in Lebanon," he added.

Tuesday's airstrike was the second Israeli attack on the southern suburb of Beirut since Jan. 2, when Israel assassinated Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri.

Fears have grown about a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between the two sides.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on Gaza which has killed more than 39,400 people since last October following an attack by Hamas.























