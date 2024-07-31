Italy says situation is ‘worrying’ after assassination of Hamas chief

The situation is "worrying" after the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday.

"The situation is worrying, and we are working in order to avoid an escalation," Tajani told reporters, according to the state-run ANSA news agency.

"Israel has the right to defend itself but there must be no escalation," he said.

Tajani said that his country is making efforts to prevent further escalation.

Hamas announced early Wednesday that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Iranian capital Tehran.

Israel has not yet confirmed or denied its involvement.

The Iranian state television also reported Haniyeh's death, noting that an investigation into the assassination is ongoing.