Germany calls for probe into abuse of Palestinian prisoners by Israel

Germany on Wednesday has called for an investigation following a UN report which accused Israel of torturing Palestinian prisoners in Gaza.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has repeatedly made it clear that "there are international standards for the treatment of prisoners that the Israeli government must adhere to and that these allegations urgently need to be dealt with and clarified and that Palestinian prisoners must be treated with respect for their human dignity," Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer said at a press conference in Berlin.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a 23-page report released on Wednesday that there were allegations of widespread abuse of prisoners being held incommunicado in arbitrary, prolonged detention.

It was published during a tense standoff in Israel as far-right politicians and demonstrators opposed an investigation into alleged sexual abuse of Palestinian detainees by soldiers.