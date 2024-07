A Shiite militia group's headquarters in Iraq's Babil province was targeted in an airstrike, local media reported Tuesday.

The airstrike hit the Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) militia group's headquarters in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, according to reports in the Iraqi press.

The attack, allegedly carried out by U.S. aircraft, resulted in casualties and injuries.

Neither the Iraqi government nor U.S. officials have released any statements on the incident.