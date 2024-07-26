'There will not be a halt to Gaza war,' says Israeli security minister

The Israeli security minister said on Friday that "there will be no halt to the war" amid the US vice president's call for a cease-fire in Gaza.

The daily Haaretz reported on Thursday that after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, US Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris said: "It is time for this war to end and end in a way where Israel is secure, all the hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza ends and the Palestinian people can exercise their right to freedom, dignity and self determination."

In response, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said Friday: "There will be no halt to the war, Madam Candidate," referring to Kamala Harris.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also said: "Kamala Harris has exposed what I've been saying for weeks, what is really behind the deal."

"Surrender to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and end the war in a way that lets Hamas rebuild? Don't fall for this trap," he added.

An unnamed senior Israeli political source, quoted by the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, commented on Harris' statements after her meeting with Netanyahu.

The source expressed concern that Harris' remarks might hinder negotiations for the return of hostages from Gaza, noting that her statements clash with the Israeli stance on halting the war and addressing the humanitarian crisis in the Strip.

On Monday, Netanyahu arrived in the US and delivered a speech before Congress on Wednesday. His address was boycotted by roughly half of the Democratic members of the House of Representatives and the Senate, who criticized it amid the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

The Israeli daily Maariv reported that the White House is applying "intense pressure" on Netanyahu during his visit to accept cease-fire terms for Gaza.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 39,200 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 90,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.









