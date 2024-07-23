Fires break out in Israeli town of Metula after anti-tank missile strikes from Lebanon

Fires broke out at two homes in the northern Israeli town of Metula after anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported Monday.

It said Israeli security forces opted not to venture into the area over fears of more incoming missiles.

The Israel Hayom newspaper said two other missiles were also fired on the northern city of Kiryat Shmona.

There were no reported injuries from either attack.

Sirens were activated in Kiryat Shmona and other areas of northern Israel to warn of incoming rockets.

The Israeli army said it intercepted a drone that entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon in the evening, adding it also carried out attacks on what it said were Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

Fears have grown about a full-fledged war between Israel and Hezbollah amid an exchange of almost daily attacks.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 39,000 people since Oct. 7 last year following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.





















