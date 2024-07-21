Polio virus found in Gaza can spread across Middle East, Danish academic warns

An academic from the University of Copenhagen has warned that the recently found polio virus in Gaza has the potential to spread across the Middle East.

Flemming Konradsen, a professor of global health, told Danish state news media outlet on Saturday: "It is a disease that the whole world is trying to stand together to eradicate. Obviously, if it spreads in the Middle East, then it is something you are nervous about."

Konradsen expressed his concerns over the state of health sector in Gaza.

"What is happening in Gaza now is yet another indicator that the health infrastructure and hygiene have broken down," he said.

"What we are currently seeing throughout Gaza is that the health situation is so incredibly poor. There is no energy, infrastructure or chemicals to, for example, do water purification, wastewater treatment or handle waste," the professor added.

Konradsen said that Israel should be worried about reports of the polio virus because there remains a huge risk that in the coming days polio can spread to other countries in the region.

"It is really a disease that historically has created such an incredible amount of suffering and financial burden. It is definitely something that is feared - also in Israel. Because you don't want the disease to spread either," he said.

The World Health Organization has reported that polio virus (variant 2) has been found in at least six wastewater samples in Gaza. The samples have been collected from two different locations: Khan Younis in the south and in Deir al Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

The samples were collected in June, and so far no people have been treated for paralysis or other symptoms.