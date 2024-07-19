 Contact Us
News Middle East Palestinian minister hails ICJ ruling as 'great day for Palestine'

Palestinian minister hails ICJ ruling as 'great day for Palestine'

"This is a great day for Palestine, historically and legally," Palestinian minister of state for foreign affairs Varsen Aghabekian Shahin told AFP while speaking on behalf of the Palestinian foreign ministry.

AFP MIDDLE EAST
Published July 19,2024
Subscribe
PALESTINIAN MINISTER HAILS ICJ RULING AS GREAT DAY FOR PALESTINE

Palestinian minister of state for foreign affairs Varsen Aghabekian Shahin hailed "a great day for Palestine" Friday after the UN's top court ruled Israel's decades-long occupation illegal.

"This is a great day for Palestine, historically and legally," she told AFP, speaking on behalf of the Palestinian foreign ministry.

"This is the highest judicial body in the world and it has presented a very detailed analysis of what is going on through Israel's prolonged occupation and colonisation of the Palestinian territory in violation of international law."