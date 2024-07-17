Hezbollah chief denies 'finalized agreement' for Lebanon-Israel border

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan denied Wednesday any "finalized agreement" regarding the situation along Lebanon's border with Israel.

"Our front will not stop as long as the (Israeli) aggression against Gaza continues and the threat of war will not frighten us," Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

He said his group may soon target towns in Israel that have not so far been subjected to its rocket attacks if the Israeli army "continues to strike civilians."

"If the (Israeli) aggression against Gaza stops, the party that will negotiate on behalf of Lebanon is the Lebanese state," Nasrallah said.

"Everything that is rumored about a finalized agreement for the situation on the southern border is incorrect," he stressed.

Last week, the private Lebanese newspaper Aljoumhouria, citing Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, said that his country was working on drafting a border agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

Fears have grown of a full-fledged war between Israel and Hezbollah amid an exchange of cross-border attacks. The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which has killed over 38,700 people since last October, following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.











