Israel rejects Norwegian foreign minister’s visit request over recognition of Palestine

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz nixed his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide's request to visit Israel in protest against Norway's recognition of Palestine state, an Israeli media outlet reported Tuesday.

Katz turned down Eide's request to visit Israel over "Oslo's recognition of a Palestinian state, refusal to recognize Hamas as a terror organization, and support for South Africa's case against Israel in The Hague," The Times of Israel reported.

According to the report, Eide approached Katz during last week's Nato summit held in Washington, saying: "We have a lot to discuss."

"You have also done a lot to us," responded the Israeli minister.

As per the Israeli website, the Norwegian foreign minister also cannot visit the Palestinian Authority without Israel's approval.

Norway, along with Ireland and Spain, officially recognized Palestine as a state on May 28.

"For more than 30 years, Norway has been one of the strongest advocates for a Palestinian state," said Foreign Minister Espen Eide.

















