At least 25 killed in Israeli attacks on displaced Gazans

Palestinians flee after an Israeli raid on the tents of displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, 13 July 2024. (IHA File Photo)

At least 25 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured on Tuesday in Israeli attacks targeting displaced people in the Gaza Strip, according to medics.

The Health Ministry said 17 people lost their lives and 26 others were injured in an airstrike in Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Al-Mawasi was designated by the Israeli army as a "humanitarian zone" for displaced Palestinians amid Tel Aviv's deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Another eight people were killed and 48 others injured in another strike on a UN-run school sheltering displaced people in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the attacks.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Over 38,700 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 89,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.















