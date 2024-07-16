5 UN schools hit in last 10 days: UN agency

Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli air strike on a UN school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nusairat in central Gaza Strip, July 14, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

So far, a total of five schools affiliated with the UN and its agencies have been hit by Israeli bombs in Gaza, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday in Gaza City, an @UNRWA school sheltering families was hit," the agency wrote on X.

"The day before, one of our schools was hit in Nuseirat," it added.

"Five @UN schools have been hit in the last 10 days," the UNRWA lamented.

It said: "9 months in, the relentless, endless killings, destruction & despair continue," adding that no one is safe in Gaza.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. Besides killing more than 38,000 Palestinians since then, the military campaign has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine. It has also triggered a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.