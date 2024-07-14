Syria says 1 soldier killed, 3 injured in Israeli strike on Damascus

A Syrian soldier was killed and three others were injured in an Israeli airstrike in the capital Damascus early Sunday, according to state media.

The state news agency SANA, citing a military source, said the attack targeted a number of military sites and a residential building in Kafr Sousa of Damascus.

The attack was staged from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights and Syrian air defense systems intercepted some Israeli missiles, SANA said.

The Israeli army confirmed that it had targeted Syrian air defense sites following the launch of two drones towards the port city of Eilat in southern Israel.

The attack came amid rising tensions between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between the two sides.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, which killed nearly 38,600 people since last October following a Hamas attack.



















